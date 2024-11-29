Barron Trump Perfectly Captures Every Kid's Reaction to Their Parents' Dance Moves

Videos circulating on social media show Barron Trump's hilarious reaction to his dad, Donald Trump's dance moves.

In the clip, Trump once again busts out his dance moves to The Village People's song "Y.M.C.A." He begins by clapping his hands before patting Elon Musk on the shoulder and then folding in his arms. By the end of it, he is just bobbing his head along with the music.

However, Barron's reaction was every kid when they see their parents dancing. The son of the President-Elect appears to say something to his dad which stops Trump's dancing. He then sits there with his head in his hand before eventually taking it out and instead just stares at his dad.

Elon Musk joins the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EZ9uH3IHhm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 29, 2024

The song has become synonymous with Trump and has been used by his supporters at various occasions from NFL players doing the dance after touchdowns to UFC fighters and even other patrons doing the dance with their families on Thanksgiving. Trump himself has performed the song at several of his campaign stops.

Musk posted on X that he discussed Stallone's 1993 film "Demolition Man" with the actor, who also attended the Thanksgiving event, as well as taking part in a rendition of "Y.M.C.A."

I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago! https://t.co/3wlYgdJus4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

Musk has been designated to head a "Department of Government Efficiency" in his incoming administration after donating at least $119 million toward Trump's election campaign, Business Insider reports. Musk is set to head the department alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. As part of their plan, they have floated the idea of mass layoffs of federal workers and suggested the new administration should "delete" a federal agency set up to help prevent another financial crisis, Insider reports.

Trump was seen alongside his mother at the Thanksgiving event. Also seen was his wife, Melania Trump.

Business Insider reports that another tech boss met with Trump around Thanksgiving. They say he met with Mark Zuckerberg on the eve of the holiday. However, Zuckerberg never mentioned anything on his social media accounts about the visit. The pair have had a divisive relationship with Zuckerberg congratulating Trump on his victory and Trump previously threatening to jail the tech mogul.

On Thanksgiving, Trump also shared a message to his Truth Social account.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don't worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!" he said.