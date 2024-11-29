Lindsay Lohan's Dad Insists She Hasn't Had Any Plastic Surgery But Reveals the Secret to Her Glow Up

Lindsay Lohan has had an insane glow up, and now her dad is revealing how she has been able to do so.

Michael Lohan has denied that Lindsey has had any plastic surgery to achieve her new look, but she has had other work done.

"Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," he said to Page Six before admitting that Lindsay has had "peels, fillers and Botox" before.

"Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent," Michael added.

When it comes to the rumors that Lindsay has had work done, Michael thinks it is "disgusting" for people to "propagate false narratives."

Lindsay has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for some time. Speculation really amped up around the time she attended the premiere of her Netflix movie "Our Little Secret" in New York City earlier this month.

According to Dr. Jonny Betteridge, an aesthetics specialist, he told the Daily Mail that the actress may have spent around $300,000 in enhancements to achieve her new look. He claims that Lindsay may have had "some degree of surgical facelift," upper eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, and a brow lift.

In addition, he confirms some of what Michael said when he alleged Lindsay has had "botox, lip lift, lip fillers, and veneers" done.

Betteridge noted that Lindsay likely had laser resurfacing treatments and follows a specific treatment prescribed by a dermatologist.

"And the cost of this, if you combine everything together, would be in the range of $200-300K," he said.

Lindsay recently spoke with Allure where she talked about skincare routine and shared that she tries to go as natural as possible.

"One thing I've embraced more since becoming a mom is going out naturally and not feeling the need to put something on my face all the time. I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don't feel that way anymore. I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am," she said.

Lindsay Lohan stuns fans as she makes her Hollywood comeback, years after becoming sober and turning her life around.



The actress ditched her party girl lifestyle, for sober living, a healthy diet and a healthy mindset. pic.twitter.com/Bl6JPtA9Xx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 19, 2024

Lindsay herself has not commented on her alleged cosmetic procedures. The actress welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas last year. She also claimed that the secret to her beauty is sleep.