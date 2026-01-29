Steven Tyler to Face Legal Battle in California Sex Abuse Case, Other Claims Dismissed

A Los Angeles County judge has ruled that child sex abuse claims against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will move forward in California, while allegations tied to other states have been dismissed.

The decision comes in a lawsuit brought by Julia Misley, who alleges she was sexually abused by Tyler in the 1970s.

According to Yahoo, the case stems from claims that Tyler abused Misley when she was a high school sophomore and he was 25.

Misley initially filed the lawsuit in December 2022, citing incidents in California, Oregon, Washington, and Massachusetts.

During hearings, Tyler sought to dismiss the entire case, arguing that the non-California claims were barred.

Judge Patricia A. Young ruled that while the California claims would proceed, the allegations tied to other states would be dismissed due to statutes of limitations.

"California absolutely has an interest in people coming into our state, committing a crime here, such as childhood sexual abuse, and then leaving again," Young said during a December 18 hearing. S

he emphasized that California's Child Victims Act, which temporarily extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases, gives survivors a window to seek justice.

Julia Misley Claims Steven Tyler Assaulted Her

Misley alleges Tyler invited her backstage in Portland in 1973, a month after her sixteenth birthday, and that he had sex with her there and later in Seattle.

She also claimed he brought her to California for an awards show, where she alleges he sexually assaulted her in a pool after dragging her naked into an elevator.

In deposition testimony, Misley said, "I was treated like a sex toy. I was treated like a pet, like a thing, and it was humiliating."

According to RollingStone, Tyler has denied the allegations. In his 2011 memoir "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?," he acknowledged a guardianship arrangement with Misley, describing it as a legal means to avoid arrest for taking her across state lines.

"I was so in love, I almost took a teen bride. I went and slept at her parents' house for a couple of nights, and her parents fell in love with me, signed papers over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state," Tyler wrote.

Tyler initially claimed he was immune from liability as Misley's caretaker or guardian, a defense later abandoned after experts questioned its validity.

Misley's legal team maintained that Tyler should be held accountable under California law for acts committed within the state, which the judge agreed to allow.