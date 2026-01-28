Kanye West's 'Apology' Deemed Fake: New Nazi Slur Exposed As Full-Page WSJ Letter Draws Outrage

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has once again drawn attention after taking out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

In the ad, he issued an apology for past antisemitic remarks. Yet, a newly noted Nazi-related reference in the letter has prompted further scrutiny over whether the apology is genuine, according to the Daily Mail.

West opened his message addressing "those I've hurt," referring broadly to the Jewish community.

He recounted a 25-year-old car accident that broke his jaw and injured his frontal lobe, writing, "Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn't properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."

Missing Acknowledgments and Past Apologies

The Daily Mail reported that West's letter did not apologize for specific antisemitic acts, including his references to Hitler or his song titled "Heil Hitler."

There was also no mention of his promotion of Nick Fuentes or other far-right figures.

This is not the first time West has apologized. In December 2023, he wrote in Hebrew, according to NBC, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," adding, "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect. I am committed to making amends and promoting greater unity."

However, the following month, he posted on X, stating, "I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever... Be clear, you Jewish n****s don't run me no more."

Album Release and Public Attention

West's apology coincides with the announcement of a new album, which reportedly features cover art with a smile altered to resemble Hitler's mustache.

In the WSJ letter, he claimed, "My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence."

The letter comes amid a pattern of controversial behavior, including prior apologies and rapid retractions. Critics have highlighted the omissions and the newly surfaced offensive language as continuing points of concern.

West also did not address other controversies, including the public depiction of his wife, Bianca Censori, in provocative contexts.