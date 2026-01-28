GloRilla, Mustard Among Stars in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

GloRilla and Mustard are among the first stars confirmed for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, set for February 13 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The popular event is part of NBA All-Star Weekend and brings together big names from music, sports, film, and online culture for a fun night of basketball.

Tickets for the Celebrity Game are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

The NBA also announced that more players will be added to the roster in the coming weeks, including streamers, actors, athletes, and other creative figures. Fans can expect a packed lineup by game day.

According to Billboard, GloRilla is no stranger to All-Star crowds. The Memphis rapper performed at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and now she will step onto the court instead of the stage.

The game will take place at the Kia Forum, giving fans a new chance to see her energy in a different setting.

GloRilla has also been linked to Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram, which has sparked playful talk about whether she picked up any basketball tips from his smooth mid-range jumper.

Glorilla is going to suit up for the NBA All-star Celebrity game in Cali 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/UQ7Xmb3dhf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 27, 2026

Mustard Says Goodbye to Old Habits

Mustard will also make his Celebrity Game debut this year. The Grammy-winning producer is a Los Angeles native and has long ties to the NBA.

About ten years ago, he helped curate the soundtrack for the NBA 2K16 video game alongside DJ Premier and DJ Khaled.

In recent years, Mustard has gone through a major fitness journey, dropping weight and changing his lifestyle.

"I've had five different trainers. I've done every diet you can think of," Mustard said in a recent interview while talking about his health changes. "I got tired of hearing that."

His routine now includes tennis, workouts, and better eating habits, which could help him keep up on the court.

Last year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featured a wide mix of talent, including Shaboozey, Noah Kahan, Mickey Guyton, NFL legend Terrell Owens, Druski, Kai Cenat, former NBA player Baron Davis, basketball trainer Chris Brinkley, and WWE star Bayley. Rappers 2 Chainz and NFL great Jerry Rice served as team coaches, TicketNews reported.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will also include a revamped US vs. the World format for the main All-Star Game, which will be held February 15 at the Intuit Dome.