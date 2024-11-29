Sick New World 2025 has been canceled, according to a surprising announcement the Las Vegas rock and alternative music festival made on Friday (Nov. 29). Just before the official confirmation, rumors of the April 2025 fest's demise had emerged in a Friday interview with a member of the band Tomahawk.

Over the past two years, Sick New World has found success with rock-inclined concertgoers thanks to its focus on the nu-metal, goth, industrial and alternative metal genres, showcasing a mix of veteran bands from the late '90s and early 2000s alongside more contemporary acts. The festival's lineup mainly features artists from the post-grunge, metal, and alternative scenes, including some of the most iconic bands from the 1990s and early 2000s, plus up-and-coming acts in those genres.

Early on Friday, reports emerged that Tomahawk bassist Trevor Donn had suggested Sick New World 2025 would be nixed in an interview with the podcast The Vinyl Guide, as Blunt reported.

"I'm probably not supposed to talk about this, but it's not happening," he said. "It'll come out in the wash soon, but basically, the festival is not happening. We had a whole tour — we had a two-week thing built around that, which we can't do now because financially it doesn't make any sense." The remarks have since been removed from the episode.

Read more: Diddy Accused of Dangling Woman off 17th Floor Balcony in Harrowing Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Later in the day, Sick New World officially confirmed the news without offering much more detail. The update asked fans to stay tuned for further news, and promised refunds within 30 days for those who'd already purchased passes for what would've been Sick New World's third outing at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Unsurprisingly, fans immediately took to discussing the cancellation on social media, with several speculating that low ticket sales may have contributed.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025," a post on the fest's official accounts read Friday (Nov. 29). "Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year's show.

The statement adds, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who [planned] to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World."

Headlining artists scheduled to play Sick New World 2025 included Metallica and Linkin Park. Past lineups have featured System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and more.