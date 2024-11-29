Miley Cyrus Says Her Controversial Pole Performance at 16 Years Old Was Her Mom Tish's Idea

Miley Cyrus is making it clear she can't take all the blame for her past actions, including her controversial performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

During the performance, Miley sang "Party in the USA" while dancing alongside a metal pole attached to an ice cream cart, sparking criticism at the time. Now Miley is revealing the true mastermind behind the moment: her mom, Tish Cyrus.

Speaking with her sister Brandi Cyrus on Spotify's Billions Club series on Nov. 22, Miley asked, "Do you know whose idea that was?" When Brandi guessed their mom, Miley confirmed with a laugh, "Yup, that was my mom's idea. She always lets me take the blame."

Miley recalled how Tish was notably absent when the backlash rolled in: "When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus."

Despite the controversy, Miley shared a different standout memory from that night: wearing real diamond jewelry on stage for the first time.

"So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck. I remember the diamonds."

Miley Cyrus reacts to her controversial 2009 teen choice awards "stripper pole" performance, 15 years later pic.twitter.com/N2hRGLWmiM — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) November 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Tish has also reflected on raising a family in the spotlight. In addition to Miley, she shares Trace, Braison and Noah with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. During a Nov. 24 appearance on Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, Tish opened up about the unique challenges her children faced growing up alongside Miley's fame.

"The Mileys of the world don't come around very often," Tish said, noting that her other kids have had to work harder to carve their own paths. "It's a completely different career path than what Miley had with Hannah Montana."

However, Tish shared that Trace, a former member of the band Metro Station, has embraced the opportunities that came with being Miley's sibling. "He told me the other day, 'I've never been jealous of Miley. I've always been grateful for the opportunities I get because of her.'"

Miley previously sparked rumors of a rift with her dad when she did not include him among her list of people she thanked in her acceptance speeches after winning her first two Grammys in February.

Also in June, Miley spoke about growing up with Tish and Billy Ray and was asked about the rumored rift during her appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

"I think, what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children, and I know this. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible," Miley said.

She also went on to compliment her dad.

"My father, I'm grateful for first his genes. My dad has great hair, and I got that. But he also—he has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature, and he always did even when he was super famous. I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me," she added.

Billy Ray recently paid tribute to Miley in a rare showing of support on social media.

"Happy Birthday Mile!!! Hope it's the best one ever! (I know I dropped the 'y'. That's what I called @mileycyrus most of her life.)," he wrote on Instagram.

Miley did not publicly respond to his post.