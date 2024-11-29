Benny Blanco Under Fire for 'Ruining' Juice Wrld's Legacy With Ill-Received Final Album

Juice Wrld's highly anticipated posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, arrived on streaming platforms at midnight on Nov. 29.

The 18-track project features songs such as 2023's "Lace It" with Eminem, "Party By Myself" and "AGATS2 (Insecure)" featuring Nicki Minaj. Additional collaborations include Offset and The Kid LAROI, with production credits from Boi-1da, Metro Boomin, Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco, who is being blamed for the terrible production on the album.

"Thank you Benny Blanco, Lil Bibby, and Pete for ruining Juice WRLD's last album and his legacy," one person said on X.

"I take back what i said. this would've been so much f--king better bruh i knew benny blanco was a horrible decision. this would've been peak and would've done crazy numbers," another shared.

"Yeah nah Benny Blanco needs to be locked up cause he took what could've been album of the decade away from us holy f--king sh-t," someone else added.

"Notice how the best song on the album wasn't touched by Benny blanco?" shared another.

"BENNY BLANCO RUINED MY FAVORITE SONG," wrote an X user.

To mark the album's release, Juice Wrld's estate unveiled two music videos —"The Party Never Ends" and "Misfit"— both incorporating archival footage of the late artist captured by Steve Cannon.

In a heartfelt letter to fans, Juice Wrld's mother, Carmela Wallace, expressed her excitement for the release.

She reflected, "When Jarad was a toddler, he developed a love for globes that lasted for years. He was fascinated with spinning them. Reflecting on that, I realize that was prophetic of what would come," she said via The Source.

She continued, "Jarad became Juice Wrld and touched lives globally through his music. His heartfelt lyrics openly addressed his struggles with mental health and addiction, offering listeners a sense of connection and understanding. I see him as a pioneer in normalizing conversations about mental health."

Wallace concluded with a hopeful message: "I pray his music continues to positively impact lives around the world and that no one suffers in silence."

"The Party Never Ends" also sets the stage for Juice Wrld's debut in Fortnite on Nov. 30. The "Lucid Dreams" rapper will appear as a playable character, alongside the premiere of a never-before-heard track exclusively within the game.