Taylor Swift Reflects on Creating 'The Tortured Poets Department' Set in the Middle of 'Eras Tour': 'Ambitious As Hell'

Taylor Swift shared insights on how she seamlessly incorporated "The Tortured Poets Department" into her "Eras Tour" set.

Featured in her latest "Eras Tour Book," the 34-year-old pop star opened up about the challenges and excitement of introducing a new era midway through her tour, complete with new costumes and dynamic dance routines for over 70 upcoming performances.

In page 256, Swift revealed, "We conceptualized and rehearsed it secretly, and surprised the Paris crowd with it when we started our European leg of the tour."

Making its grand entrance on May 9, 2024 in Paris, "TayRoomba" took center stage as Swift breathed new life into the "Eras Tour" lineup. In page 159, Swift revealed that somebody is controlling it from the inside.

"The 'rover' platform I travel on is actually operated by a crew member, who lays inside the platform and drives it from inside," she said.

The "Fortnight" singer expressed her vision for the "TTPD" set as one of "minimalist, white, stark and bold," adding, "There was nothing else in the show like it, and it was such an exciting challenge to try to improve upon a show I already loved."

The Target-exclusive "Eras Tour Book" hit shelves in stores on Friday and online on Saturday, priced at $39.99.

Swift also detailed her vision for the set's aesthetics and props, aiming to transport viewers through "an alien abduction, a battle scene, a religious institution, a mental institution, a haunted house and a showgirl's dressing room routine."

The "Lovers" singer celebrated the "TTPD" set accomplishment, describing the new addition, "It was ambitious as hell but we pulled it off, creating what I think is the most dramatic, cathartic, female-rage driven part of the night."

Swift promised fans the upcoming book will feature never-before-seen photographs captured during more than 100 performances.

Additionally, Swifties will also have the opportunity to acquire "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" in both vinyl and CD formats.

The 14-time Grammy winner hailed her latest project as the "official retrospective of the most wonderful tour of her life."

But speculation about a potential 12th album and the forthcoming tour was ignited by her closing message in the "Eras Tour Book" which says, "See you next era."