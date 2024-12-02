Diddy Scores Legal Win: Judge Demands Prosecutors to Address Media Leaks

Sean "Diddy" Combs has scored a legal win in his ongoing war to stop publishing what he believes to be leaks about his upcoming trial.

First, a federal judge ordered prosecutors to submit an affidavit stating that they were not the source of leaked information.

As per AllHipHop, the order was given by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on December 2, and the prosecutors had until December 4 to comply.

It comes on the heels of Diddy's legal reps accusing feds and prosecutors of leaking case details to the press, causing prejudicial coverage in the media that Diddy argues is putting his right to a fair trial at risk.

One allegation is that someone involved in the case leaked a surveillance video from 2016 that reportedly shows Diddy attacking ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

Prosecutors have vigorously refuted those claims, calling Diddy's assertions "grasping at straws."

They contend that there is no proof of any legal breach with respect to the grand juries and say the 2016 video originated with entities not connected to the federal probe.

Prosecutors also cited the need to protect victims and witnesses from intimidation or tampering by reason for not releasing specific information.

Diddy had previously sought a more sweeping gag order, but on October 25, Judge Subramanian rejected that request. Though the court has limited the release of sensitive grand jury material, it has not substantiated claims of prosecutor misconduct.

Subramanian said:

"This order is intended to ensure that all parties involved in this case are aware of what information cannot be disclosed. It is crucial to note that this order does not imply any wrongdoing has occurred; the court has yet to establish any findings regarding the defendant's claims of information leaks."

Diddy is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he was denied bond for a fourth time as of the time of this writing.

He has a trial date set for May 5, 2025.