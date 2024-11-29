Diddy Allegedly Struck, Punched, Shoved, Threatened to Kill Staff Amidst Legal Woes

The meteoric rise and even faster fall of Sean "Diddy" Combs now puts him under indictment for violence that's every bit as shocking as any of his crazy romantic entanglements.

New court documents, as reported by We Got This Covered, also recently include disturbing claims made by previous workers, which contributed to denying Diddy bail for the third time after being locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since September 16, 2024.

The racketeering charge includes allegations of threats and coercion, and the other charges include sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 15 years imprisonment.

In federal court, during his bail hearing on November 22, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said Diddy would not be released because no conditions can be set that would assure the safety of the community if Diddy is released.

A judge sided with prosecutors over his lawyers, who had offered a $50 million bail package that included around-the-clock tracking by a private security firm.

Diddy's accusations go much deeper than his known violence towards women. Prosecutors said he threatened to kill at least some of his employees and often used intimidation through object-throwing and punching. When Diddy employed them, the employees claimed they were "struck, punched, and shoved."

Prosecutors described a Diddy release as a "danger" in a 13-page brief. They flagged issues about Diddy's influence and said the private security company proposed in the bail request had ties to a private investigator already in Diddy's employ, contacting trial witnesses.

In Diddy's case, his defense team compared the mogul to President-Elect Donald Trump and requested a "heightened standard" when it comes to Diddy's case, adding he is constitutionally entitled to make a statement of his own regarding the prosecution of this case. Nonetheless, this argument did not persuade the court.

Prosecutors also said Diddy violated a gag order after his family launched a social media blitz on his birthday, November 5. He allegedly made statements to obtain alternatives in jail phone calls to try to manipulate jurors and contact potential witnesses.

Diddy is locked up waiting for a trial date (scheduled for May 2025), and people are shocked that he allegedly behaved violently to his women and, more so, of the serious allegations against him.