Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She Surprised Ariana Grande with Custom Glinda Jacket: 'Our Passing of the Wand'

Kristin Chenoweth, who played the original Glinda Upland in the Broadway musical "Wicked," revealed having surprised Ariana Grande with a custom-made jacket.

On December 3, Chenoweth posted on her official Instagram account a photo of her hugging Grande, who starred as Glinda in the film adaptation of the musical. The theatre icon was also seen kissing Grande on the cheek, while also wearing matching Glinda jackets.

Chenoweth then disclosed that she had surprised Grande with the jackets in the set of "Wicked" and conveyed how proud she was of her.

"Leading my baby girl down the yellow brick road," Chenoweth captioned. "I surprised @arianagrande with these jackets on set at @wickedmovie. A little physical memento of our 'passing of the wand.' I'll lead you down any road you let me, Ari. I'm so so proud of you baby."

Chenoweth also gave a shoutout to the designers, "Jackets painted by @jananstudio & bedazzled by @officialhausofcrystals!"

The post was immediately noticed by Grande, who didn't waste a second in expressing her love for Chenoweth in the comments section.

"My entire heart, thank you for your thoughtfulness, generosity, and support, my Glinda," Grande said.

The singer added, "I love you always."

Fans melted at the sweet interaction and expressed their love for both singers. The post also included comments, such as, "These are so adorable! Absolutely love the relationship you two have!" and "Sharing the torch. Inspiring the fire."