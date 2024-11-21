Kristin Chenoweth Joins the 'Wicked' Crying Club as She Tearfully Calls Herself Ariana Grande's 'Other Mother'

Looks like the Wicked press tour is emotional for everyone. Original Broadway Glinda Kristin Chenoweth, who is rumored to have a cameo alongside Idina Menzel in the new film, has shed her own emotional tears while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, referring to herself as Ariana Grande's "other mother."

"I'm always going to be anything for her because I've known her since she was 10 years old," Kristen said of the actress-singer. "I always say to Joan, her mom, 'You're her mother but I'm her other mother,'" she tearfully shared.

Chenoweth begins to get choked up when reflecting on witnessing Grande dazzle at Wicked's Los Angeles premiere, saying "We were just standing there watching her and I said, 'Look at our girl.' And she said, 'Yeah, it's our girl.'"

She's been openly supportive of Grande renewing her Glinda role, even praising her work ethic while poking some fun during a recent interview with E! News. "I don't think Ariana can do eight shows a week — I know she can. She can do 15. I work pretty dang hard but Ariana Grande works her butt off. That's why she doesn't have one."

Kristen Chenoweth praises Ariana Grande in new clip:



“Ariana works her butt off, that’s why she doesn’t have one!” pic.twitter.com/bovOm7KGdO — ☀️ (@AG7Source) October 29, 2024

Chenoweth's crying is perhaps no surprise, as the film's press run has proven to be emotional for everyone involved. Social media has particularly poked fun at Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the amount of times the actresses have shed tears while speaking about the movie, though the two have pled for some grace.

After being asked about it during an interview with ET, Grande shared: "It's really emotional! It's been like three years, people. There's a lot going on. Why does emotional availability scare you so?"