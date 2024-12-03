Elton John's Pals 'Seriously Concerned' Over His Health, Exhausting Schedule Amid Vision Loss

Elton John's close friends have raised their worries regarding the music icon's well-being as he continues to push himself amid ongoing health challenges.

An insider revealed to The US Sun, "Elton's friends are seriously concerned about how much he has taken on and believe it is having a major impact on his health."

"Quite a few people who he is close to have now encouraged him to slow down because he has been busier than ever this year," they said, adding, "He isn't getting any younger, and his health has been deteriorating in the past few years."

After the end of his 330-date "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," John went on new ventures, including the Broadway production "Tammy Faye," which has announced its closing date, and the recent London premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada."

The insider continued, "The whole point of his farewell tour was that he would be home more once it finished, but he is still working to an intense schedule, something has to give."

At his West End debut last Sunday, John took the stage to share his feelings about missing out on witnessing the performance due to his vision loss. The legendary singer was then escorted to and off the stage by his husband, David Furnish.

John also expressed gratitude to Furnish for being his "rock" of support during the lead-up to the debut of the performance on Sunday.

The "Rocket Man" singer openly acknowledged, "It's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it."

This comes amid his recent revelation the vision in his right eye has been impaired for several months, while his left eye is also experiencing some challenges due to a serious infection. The duration of this condition's impact remains uncertain.

John told the audience last Sunday, "It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment."

He went on, "Because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start."