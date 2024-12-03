Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Book Gets Called Out For Its Glaring Grammatical Errors

Global superstar Taylor Swift has officially released "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book," a catalog of personal notes and behind-the-scenes details from her historical Eras Tour. The highest-grossing tour of all time, earning over $1 billion in revenue, the book gives fans an inside look at different costuming sketches and crew moments, all while encapsulating the international tour's journey.

However, as fans as picking up their own copies, they're beginning to notice some peculiar things about the book. Now dubbed The Errors Tour Book, there are reports of multiple grammatical errors, while some are picking up full-on defective copies.

@emermore7 I know I'm not the only one disappointed with the Eras Tour book, but I haven't seen anyone else talk about the glaringly obvious grammatical errors and clunky sentences within the pages. I make this video with peace, love, and a general frustration about how easy many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking it could have been absolutely spectacular. #erastourbook #errorstour #booktok

Beyond the grammatical mistakes, readers are also reporting pixelated images, missing pages, and major design flaws. "If you're paying $40 for a book, wouldn't you expect it to not have this many errors," one fan complained on TikTok.

The TikToker also zoomed in on a major typo, which read: "this is me trying" instead of "this is me trying," lyrics from her 2020 album Folklore. Another apparent typo was in the song title "gold rush," which failed to include a space between the two words. Instead, it read: "goldrush."

The stuff I’ve seen about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour book (which even Swifties are calling the “errors tour book”) is so bad? Like everything looks so rushed. Pixelated photos, TYPOS, the entire book being upside down, some books missing pages 49-66???? Like, this is nuts… pic.twitter.com/zZfnFyntz3 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 3, 2024

As many fans spent hard-earned money or woke up at 5 AM to secure their copy, they found the lack of attention to detail disappointing. However, the self-published, Target-exclusive project is still managing to perform well, regardless of the critical feedback. Many Target locations are sold out of physical copies, as fans enlist themselves onto waitlists in order to receive their (hopefully corrected) copies.

This isn't the only reason why Swift is making headlines this week. Her fanbase is causing an uproar over her landing second on Billboard's Biggest Pop-Stars of the 21st Century list, losing the number one spot to Beyoncé.

However, Billboard has publicly stood by their decision, stating: "While Taylor Swift is the century's biggest pop star by the numbers — from album sales to streams to touring dominance — our editorial staff has chosen Beyoncé as our No. 1 Greatest Pop Star of the Century, based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact."