Barry Keoghan Allegedly Cheats on Sabrina Carpenter with TikTok Influencer, Leading to Their Split

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have put their year-long romance on hold, PEOPLE has confirmed.

An insider told People that they have both been busy with work and decided it was time to "take a break."

However, an offhand mention in a new blind item post on Reddit has led to some speculation about their relationship and the reason for their split.

In the post, the relationship was said to have ended quickly, with Keoghan said to have cheated with an unnamed influencer.

Keoghan was reportedly canoodling with a blonde influencer at San Vicente Bungalows — a hot spot in Los Angeles — on Carpenter's major tour's closing night. And given that this Influencer is supposedly TikTok-famous herself, that's only added more fuel to the gossip fire.

The blind item post also said that Carpenter learned that Keoghan had been talking to this Influencer for months, and that's why the actress suddenly broke up with him just days before her final tour stops.

The singer already forgave him for his past mistakes, but finding out about this alleged cheating was too much. To make matters worse, the Influencer allegedly flew to the UK to visit Keoghan while Carpenter was touring the U.S.

That detail certainly opened some eyes and sparked questions about the type of relationship they had.

Reddit users have been trying to figure out who the Influencer is since the site posted the blind item yesterday.

One guessed, "Could it be Alix Earle? She's always in the mix!"

Another shot is Brittany Broski as a guess, citing her "dominance on TikTok."

Many others playfully suggested names, with one saying, "Honestly, it can be anybody — just another day in Hollywood!"

Despite the chaos, the post added that Carpenter is supposedly keeping the tumult under wraps until January, when the singer's set to drop a new single about her relationship with Keoghan.

But Carpenter was allegedly concerned about the influencer putting some hiccups on those plans if she decided to release the album along with a music video she had already filmed, which contained clear references to Keoghan.

Carpenter and Keoghan first met at a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week last September.

Since then, both have occasionally appeared together at events and on social media, in each other's corner.

Keoghan was also present when Carpenter played Coachella in April 2024 (and commented on her Instagram a lot with some sweet messages).

On top of that, he was featured in her June music video for "Please Please Please."