Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Back Together? Actor's Paris Fashion Week Look Fuels Reunion Rumors

Barry Keoghan, the 32-year-old actor known for his role in "Saltburn," has fueled rumors of a possible reconciliation with his ex-girlfriend, singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Keoghan was recently spotted at the Valentino Women's Wear show during Paris Fashion Week. His outfit included a heart-shaped brooch pinned to his jacket.

The accessory, surrounded by silver gems, seemed strikingly similar to a dress Sabrina wore on her "Short and Sweet" Tour. It featured a heart cutout adorned with similar gems.

According to Mirror, the appearance of the heart-shaped brooch has sparked speculation among fans, who wonder whether it was a subtle tribute to Sabrina. The two dated for about a year before their breakup in December 2024.

Sources revealed that the split was due to their busy careers and conflicting schedules. Despite the breakup, rumors quickly spread suggesting that Barry had cheated with influencer Breckie Hill. However, both Barry and Breckie have denied the claims.

Sabrina Carpenter disses her ex Barry Keoghan during her Dublin show:



“Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.” pic.twitter.com/k7hO6mCtDs — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) March 6, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Jokes About Barry Keoghan at Dublin Concert

The timing of Barry's Paris Fashion Week appearance adds to the intrigue, especially after Sabrina made a pointed remark about him during a concert in Dublin, DailyMail said.

While performing her hit song "Please Please Please," which is believed to be about Barry, Sabrina joked, "Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

The song's lyrics include an expletive-laced plea, "I beg you don't embarrass me motherf*****," and Barry appeared in its music video.

During these public interactions, Barry has been focused on his role as a father to his two-year-old son, Brando, from his previous relationship with Alyson Sandro Kierans.

The actor deactivated his Instagram account in December after receiving threats and hateful messages from online trolls.

He addressed the situation on the social media app X (formerly Twitter) and explained that he wanted to focus on his family and career.

Barry expressed his hope that Brando will be proud of him when he is older, emphasizing his desire to be a strong role model for his son.

As for Sabrina, her performance at the BRIT Awards stirred controversy when she made a provocative gesture during the show's opening. The moment had to be edited for the ITV broadcast, with the camera focusing on a soldier's reaction instead of Sabrina's position, which shocked the audience.

While both Barry and Sabrina have moved on with their careers, the recent events and Barry's fashion choice continue to fuel speculation that the two may be rekindling their romance.