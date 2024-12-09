Sabrina Carpenter Says 'Please Please Please' Is 'Obviously Based on Real-Life' After Barry Keoghan Split

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up behind the meaning of her song "Please Please Please," confirming that the song was inspired by true events.

The singer made a surprise appearance on Eric Vetro's BBC Maestro course. During their conversation the pair dived into the art of crafting music, in particular how Carpenter approached the making of her song "Please Please Please."

"I think sonically, [that track] is something that I love so much," Carpenter says.

"t's called 'Please, Please, Please'.... I was so excited when I wrote that song because it felt like a fraction of me that I had been waiting to not only write, but to put out and then perform, and then it just it [made] me so excited for the rest of the project, because it feels very aligned with all the music I grew up listening to that I love, but also very much myself," she adds.

However, that's when Carpenter says that the song was inspired by real events that had happened to her.

"And that song was obviously based on real-life events," she continues.

The news comes after rumors that Carpenter got cheated on by her now ex, actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in the music video for "Please Please Please."

An insider told People of their split that they have both been busy with work and decided it was time to "take a break." However, a post to Reddit speculated that Keoghan had cheated on Carpenter with an unnamed influencer. Keoghan was reportedly canoodling with a blonde influencer while Carpenter performed the closing show of her Short n' Sweet tour.

The blind item posted to Reddit shared that Carpenter learned that Keoghan had been talking to this influencer for months, and that's why the actress suddenly broke up with him just days before her final tour stops. She allegedly forgave him for past mistakes, but the cheating was too much.

The influencer has been speculated to be Breckie Hill, who added fuel to the fire by reposting a TikTok video about the rumors. However, she later said she had no contact with Keoghan despite ongoing gossip suggesting her involvement in his split from Carpenter. She addressed the claims head-on, saying that she has only seen the actor on screen.

"I just recently got out of the hospital. I got into a skiing accident and I broke my spine. Now that I'm out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumors that have been circulating all throughout the internet," Hill said.

"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I've seen him is on my TV from watching 'Saltburn,'" she added, noting she only reposted the TikTok about the rumors because they were "ridiculous."

Keoghan has since deleted his Instagram account after the rumors took off. Taking to his X account, he shared that he has been the subject of "lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

The actor explained he chose to deactivate his Instagram account in order to put his family first as well as his work.