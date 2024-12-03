Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split After 1 Year of Dating

After a year of dating, Sabrina Carpenter and Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan have decided to take a break from their relationship, according to PEOPLE.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," a source tells the outlet.

Carpenter, 25, has had an incredibly impactful year professionally. From her highly success Short N' Sweet Tour to receiving her first-ever Grammy award nominations, many have dubbed this to be the most significant chapter of her career thus far.

That success, however, may have put some strain on her romantic relationship with Keoghan, 32, who Carpenter was first spotted grabbing dinner with in Los Angeles in early December 2023.

While the two had kept their romance relatively under wraps, they've certainly given the world glimpses of their love. Earlier this summer, the Saltburn star brought his talents to Carpenter's "Please Please Please" music video as her leading man and love interest, a decision she told CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith was "totally unbiased. I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair," Carpenter said. "And he was so excited about it."

The Irish actor also hasn't been shy about singing Carpenter's praises in public, from commenting supportive things on Instagram to mentioning her during interviews. "I don't know anyone who works as hard," he shared on the Jess Cagle Show, noting how in awe he was of witnessing her in her element. "She knows exactly what she wants."

Keoghan was also spotted in the crowd during one of Carpenter's tour stops, smiling and cheering her on as fans excitedly watched. The relationship wasn't always seen in the most positive light, as he struggled with being berated for his looks while dating the "Espresso" singer. "Some of the comments on my appearance is completely different and absolutely disgusting," he shared during an interview with Louis Theroux.

However, the spark was unfortunately not enough to keep the love alive, as the two have agreed to take some time apart and focus on their budding career. While neither has publicly spoken of the separation yet, PEOPLE reports that they remain amicable.