Sabrina Carpenter Makes A Not-So-Subtle Dig at Ex Barry Keoghan in Dublin: 'Irish Boys Are Hard Work'

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the European leg of her "Short n Sweet" tour on Monday night in Dublin, where she couldn't resist making a subtle jab at her ex-boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan.

Performing at the 3Arena, Carpenter, 25, entertained a packed crowd with hits like "Espresso," "Feather," and "Taste."

However, as per DailyMail, it was her performance of "Please, Please, Please," a song she penned about Keoghan, that drew significant attention. The song's music video featured Keoghan, showcasing a poignant moment as Carpenter pleaded not to be let down.

As she addressed the audience, Carpenter joked about the challenges of dating Irish men, saying, "Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

Moreover, while performing her hit song "Feather," Carpenter, according to The Irish Star, led the audience in singing a poignant line that many interpreted as a direct reference to her breakup with Keoghan.

Fans captured the moment on social media, with one posting a clip and commenting, "Getting the whole arena to scream 'I'm sorry for your loss' in your ex's hometown is crazy."

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's Relationship

Carpenter and Keoghan, 32, dated for about a year before their split was revealed in December. After splitting, there were allegations that Keoghan had cheated with influencer Breckie Hill, which he publicly denied.

In response to speculation surrounding their relationship and subsequent breakup, Keoghan took to social media to express his frustration.

He deactivated his Instagram account and posted on X, addressing the "lies" and "disgusting commentary" about his character and appearance.

"I can only sit and take so much," he wrote, as per DailyMail. "I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed."

Carpenter seems to be taking the high road, however, despite the continuing drama. After performing in Dublin, she has also just released a music video with country star Dolly Parton that reflects on her ex-relationship.