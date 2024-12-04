Noah Kahan Says Emotionally Stable People Shouldn't Listen to His Music

Noah Kahan is known for making some somber tunes, but he has a warning for the emotionally stable people in this world -- do not listen to his music.

The singer's Spotify Wrapped video has gone viral for his warning where he declared his music is not for those who are in a good place emotionally.

"Hey, guys. It's Noah Kahan. If you are listening to this message it's because you went through something traumatic this year and decided to listen to my music. I really appreciate it," Kahan began.

He then apologized to his fans for whatever they may be going through and shared that the emotionally stable should not be listening to his music.

"Sorry for whatever it is that you're going through. If you are an emotionally stable person and you're listening, I would consider listening to something else," Kahan shared.

He ended his message by sharing that it "means the world" that that people have listened to his music. Kahan then walked back his earlier claim that his music was for only the distraught.

"My music is for everybody and I appreciate everybody listening to it. It means the world. I am always blown away," his messaged concluded.

Kahan rose to fame in late 2022 thanks to his album Stick Season, which led to him getting a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2023. The album's title track became the most successful single released from the project and it peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kahan was not the only artist to issue a message to fans on Spotify Wrapped. Mitski also shared a message to fans where she revealed that her viral TikTok song "My Love Mine All Mine" almost did not make the cut for her most recent album.

"It's always the song that almost doesn't make it on the album that ends up being favorite. For 'The Land,' it was 'My Love Mine All Mine,'" she said.

"Not because we didn't like it, but because we just couldn't figure out how to make it sound good for a while. I was almost like 'forget about it,'" she added.

Spotify Wrapped was unveiled on Dec. 4, a day after Apple Music released their recap for the year.