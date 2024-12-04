Beyoncé's Mom Reacts to Her Getting Crowned the Greatest Pop Star of the Century: 'That's Nice'

Beyoncé scored a major achievement on Dec. 3 when she was crowned the Greatest Pop Star of the Century by Billboard. Now, her mom, Tina Knowles, has responded to this achievement.

Momma Knowles was approached by TMZ during a night out and was asked about her eldest daughter's achievement. While she said it was nice to see her daughter recognized, she made it clear it is just another day for her global superstar daughter.

"That's nice. That's very nice," she told the outlet when asked about the monumental achievement.

Knowles was then asked if her family gets used to those types of accolades.

"Yeah," she said in a simple response.

While being questioned by TMZ, Knowles also shared a little bit about what fans can expect from Beyoncé's halftime show performance as she takes the stage when the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens battle it out on Christmas Day.

"Excellence," Knowles candidly responded.

The singer's mother is not the only one who has spoken out about her latest achievement. Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, shared that his daughter was "meant for greatness" in a message posted to X after learning of her feat.

"Beyoncé was shy growing up. But, as soon as she started singing, it was like a different person emerged and we knew from a very young age that she was destined to pursue her passion in music. She turned everyone around her into a believer with her determination, work ethic, stage presence, and talent," he began.

"Beyoncé, I am so proud of you. his is another one of your many major distinctions, yet I sit here not surprised because I knew you were meant for greatness from the moment I held you in my arms for the first time! Congratulations on being named Billboard's #1 artist of the 21st century and using your voice to inspire millions of people around the world. Love, Dad," his tweet ended.

Beyoncé bested Taylor Swift, who came in at No. 2 on Billboard's list, to be named the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century. After the decision came, Swift's fans raged at the choice with many of them pointing out Swift's superior sales and streaming figures as proof of her deserving the spot.

However, Billboard has since hit back at the fans by sharing their own statement on why they chose Beyoncé over Swift.

"While Taylor Swift is the century's biggest pop star by the numbers — from album sales to streams to touring dominance — our editorial staff has chosen Beyoncé as our No. 1 Greatest Pop Star of the Century, based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact," the outlet said.

