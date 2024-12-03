J. Cole Reveals Which of His Songs He Doesn't Want Men Quoting Back to Him: 'It's a Weird A** Thing to Say'

J. Cole has many quotable lyrics, but he does not want to be approached and sang to with this one particular song of his.

On the latest episode of his audio series Inevitable, J. Cole spoke about his song "In the Morning," which features Drake.

Cole said that when his mixtape The Warm Up to the Warm Up dropped, the tour he was on began to show more and more people in attendance. It was then that he started to get recognized in public and people started quoting his songs to him, in particular, "In the Morning."

"A grown man would be like, 'Can I hit it in the morning?'" Cole recalled. "And I'd be like, 'Uh... I appreciate the love, but it's a weird a-s thing to say. Should've picked another song, 'Who Da' or something.'"

He additionally spoke about Drake reaching out to him after hearing an early version of "In the Morning."

Drake allegedly told Cole that he sent his producers home because the song made him realize that he "need[ed] better beats."

The song was not widely released at the time and only appeared on his The Warm Up to the Warm Up project. He said it made it clear how Drake was familiar with his catalogue.

"I told just told him on some shooting my shot sh-t... I was like, 'Say the word and I'll take off my third verse and you [can] put a verse on there,'"Cole said.

He went on to explain that Drake recorded his verse at the last minute. However, Drake was struggling with vocal issues at this time.

"You can hear his voice, you can tell. That sh-t sound hard, though. That n----a murdered that sh-t," Cole said of the song.

Now, many years removed from the mixtape, Cole remains on top of his game scoring several hits over the years and recently shared that he would be performing a special show to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his landmark Forest Hills Drive album.