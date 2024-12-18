Flavor Flav Remembers His Concert Pianist Mother After Playing the Piano at White House

Flavor Flav shared how happy he was after getting to play the piano at the White House.

On December 18, Flavor Flav uploaded a post recounting his experience at the White House's holiday party on the 17th. According to the clip, the rapper was shown to be playing the piano, which he further emphasized in his caption.

Flavor Flav began by remembering his mother, whom he claimed was a concert pianist. He also mentioned how his later mother would be proud of him for being able to play the piano at the residence.

"My mom was a classic concert pianist, if she was still here, I know she would be so proud that her son got invited to The White House, and then I got invited to play the piano at The White House."

He added, "I hope I made my family proud, cuz I sure am proud of myself and so grateful for an opportunity like this. Shout out to Gina and Marty and Sasha and my main man Sam, I am (grateful for them) for making it all happen."

Apart from playing the musical instrument, Flavor Flav also got the chance to meet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The rapper captioned, "Such an incredible honor to be invited to The White House Christmas party from President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. The hospitality from their staff is first class and I can't wait to move on up in there!"