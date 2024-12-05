Britney Spears' Bizarre Birthday Videos Allegedly a 'Calculated Move' as She is 'Addicted to Fame'

Britney Spears baffled fans once again with her unusual birthday videos, in which she said she was "five years old."

However, sources who spoke to DailyMail claim it is not just pop stars' quirky tendencies but rather a ploy by insiders to remain in the public eye and relevant in the entertainment world.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate her birthday, writing, "It's my birthday. I'm not turning 42 this year; I'm turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow."

The comment, in conjunction with her dance videos in scantily clad outfits, has sparked concerns over her mental health and motives.

Sources have also told DailyMail that Spears, who has been criticized in the past for her mental health, knows exactly what she's doing.

A source said, "Britney knows what she is doing. She's keeping the world talking about her. She's addicted to fame."

The insider went on to claim that Spears' antics translate into free PR for her many businesses.

Just days after it was revealed her memoir The Woman in Me had become an international bestseller with over three million copies sold, the pop star made a biopic deal about her life and is gearing up to release a new jewelry collection.

Although fans have expressed worry over her health, the source claims that Spears is very much in charge of her story — and is now using social media to help revive her career.

"She reads these headlines and reacts in the most bizarre way possible to keep everyone talking," they added.

The pop icon's recent activities around her birthday have piqued concern and curiosity from the public and press alike, as she continues to readjust to life without being under a conservatorship.