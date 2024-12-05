Vanessa Bryant Shares Handwritten Letter and Eras Book Tour Present From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is in the spirit of giving this season.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 4, the late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, shared that Swift had gifted her a lasting keepsake of Swift's unforgettable journey on the Eras Tour.

"As we conclude the wildest, most extraordinary adventure of my life, The Eras Tour, I wanted to share with a few friends my memories from it," the singer wrote in her message to Bryant.

She highlighted treasured moments like friendship bracelets, rain-soaked performances, intricate costumes and backstage secrets.

"I hope you will enjoy this journey through my proudest moments," she concluded.

"Thank you," Bryant said in return to Swift's message and gift.

The Bryant family, long-time fans of Swift, will definitely treasure one particularly heartfelt memory from her tour. A touching moment occurred last year at Swift's Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium. After performing "22," Swift shared a special interaction with Bianka Bryant, Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter, gifting her the iconic "22" hat, a gesture that delighted fans and the crowd alike.

Swift's bond with the Bryants has grown over the years. In 2020, she sent Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, a cream cardigan as a tribute to her Folklore album. The connection began even earlier, with the family meeting Swift backstage during her Reputation tour in 2018. Prior to that, Kobe went on stage to present Swift with a banner during her 1989 Tour when she performed her song "Style."

Much like the record-breaking Eras Tour, The Eras Tour Book has set astonishing milestones. According to Page Six, the book sold an incredible 814,000 copies in its debut weekend, earning the title of the second-best opening for a non-fiction book in U.S. history. The only book to top this achievement is Barack Obama's A Promised Land, which sold 816,000 copies in its first week in 2020.

Even more impressive, Swift's book reached this milestone while being exclusively available at Target in the U.S.

Swift is set to wrap up her Eras Tour on Dec. 8 when she performs the last of her shows in Canada.