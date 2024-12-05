Chappell Roan and Travis Scott Headlining Reading and Leeds Festival 2025

The first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds 2025 has been revealed, with Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier confirmed as headliners.

Following the 2024 edition featuring Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, and more, the festival is back next summer with four major headliners and an impressive roster of established stars and rising talent.

Roan will be appearing at the festival after the success of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The project has earned her loads of acclaim and scored her several Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album.

Scott will bring his explosive Utopia: Circus Maximus tour to the UK in his only 2025 European festival appearance.

Bring Me The Horizon return as headliners for the second time, showcasing their acclaimed 2024 album Post Human: Nex Gen during their only 2025 UK festival performance.

Hozier rounds out the headliners, marking the finale of his live shows for the critically acclaimed 2023 album Unreal Unearth.

"We are beyond excited to be returning to Reading & Leeds for our first fully fledged headline slot," said Bring Me The Horizon's Oliver Sykes to NME.

"We're bringing hands down the greatest show of our careers. It's our only UK performance next year and the final European show of the NEX GEN campaign before the band takes a break. If you want to see BMTH in 2025, this is your chance. We can't wait," he added.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, shared his enthusiasm to NME.

"Right now, we're witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices in pop culture, and this lineup reflects that energy. With one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, it's an exciting moment.

"We're thrilled to host Chappell Roan's debut, a rising pop star ready to define a generation, alongside the incredible songwriting of Hozier. It's also an honor to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, now the UK's biggest alternative act, and Travis Scott for his exclusive European festival appearance. Combined with a standout selection of dance music's biggest names, this lineup promises unforgettable moments."

Reading & Leeds 2025 will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Aug. 21, to Aug. 24, at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, with general sales starting at 12 p.m. on Dec. 9. More details on tickets can be found here.