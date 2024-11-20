Miley Cyrus Defends Chappell Roan and Points Out Why Her Rise to Fame Is Even Harder

Miley Cyrus is looking out for the new generation of artists.

The singer is no stranger to the spotlight and the price of fame that comes with it. That includes the wave of criticism she received during her career. Now, she wants to make sure that does not happen to the artists coming up, namely, Chappell Roan.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar for a candid interview, Cyrus asked for people to give compassion to Roan instead of critiquing her for her actions.

"I wish people would not give her a hard time. It's probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn't always a part of my life and fame," Cyrus said.

Roan has been the subject of an online hate train since rising to fame over the last year due to her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, as well as her Grammy-nominated single, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Roan has also been the subject of criticism during the presidential election season due to controversial comments she made that she later had to clarify, noting she would not be voting for Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, people were displeased with how Roan handled a situation on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet when she seemingly told a reporter to "shut the f up." However, it is unclear as to what caused the altercation.

Roan has spoken out about the price of fame and how it has affected her over the last year where she has likened it to an abusive ex.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan told The Face.

Roan also canceled an appearance at All Things Go due to her mental health and how fame had affected it.

In her statement to her Instagram Stories, Roan revealed that things have gotten "overwhelming" for her.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she said.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," Roan concluded.

Cyrus is not the only singer to come to Roan's defense as Mariah Carey also stood up for her.

"Well, I have been through my share of dramas and it's not fun because you grow up thinking, 'I want to be famous.' I mean, really with me, it was always, 'I want to be a singer. I want to write songs.' But 'I want to be famous' was right there with it. I feel like it was probably because I didn't feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that's not a good way to feel, you know?" Carey told the Associated Press.

"But my advice would be try your hardest to go into this industry with a love of your talent or what's really real for you. You know, if it's like, 'I want to be famous. I want to run around with those people, whoever they are, the famous people,' then it's probably not the best idea," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed that she has a new album called Something Beautiful in the works and that it is a visual album.

"Hypnotizing and glamorous. It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," Cyrus said of the project before saying that it was inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall.

"My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture," Cyrus added.

The album is slated to be released next year.