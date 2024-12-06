Annie González on Becoming Jenni Rivera: "It's Not Just Pain; It's Growth" - INTERVIEW

The biopic "Jenni," set to premiere today on ViX and in select theaters, promises to deliver an intimate look at the life of Mexican-American music legend Jenni Rivera. At the heart of the film is actress, producer, and singer Annie González, who takes on the challenging role of portraying Rivera—a woman whose story is as much about triumph as it is about resilience.

In an exclusive interview with The Latin Times, González spoke candidly about her experience portraying La Diva de la Banda. "Honestly, this role was healing," she shared. "It's like hearing a good corrido—there's pain, but once you cry it out, you feel lighter. That's what this movie will do for people who watch it."

More Than Accolades

The film isn't focused on Rivera's fame or achievements—her Billboard hits, Grammys, or magazine covers—but instead delves into the woman behind the accolades. "We're not here to recount how many awards she won; that's public knowledge," González said passionately. This is about the daughter, the mother, the woman who lived through it all and still kept moving forward. It's about how she turned her pain into power."

Director Gigi Saul Guerrero crafted a story highlighting Rivera's struggles and growth. "This isn't a trauma film," González emphasized. "It's about someone who experiences challenges and learns to grow from them. That's what I took away from it, and I know audiences will, too."

Preparation and Transformation

To prepare for the role, González immersed herself in Rivera's world. "I've been singing since I was a little girl, but embodying her voice was something else," she explained. "I worked with coaches for six months to understand her energy and how she carried herself. Every person has a center, and Jenni's was right here," she said, gesturing near her chest. "Once I found that, it became easier to emulate her sound."

The transformation was more than vocal. González underwent physical changes to bring Rivera to life. "I gained weight, not because anyone asked me to, but because I wanted to embody her completely," she said. "Even with just five or ten pounds, you feel different in your body—it's about taking up space in an authentic way."

One of the most nerve-wracking moments for González was meeting Rivera's sister Rosie Rivera at the premiere of "Flamin' Hot." "When she walked in, a part of me froze," González recalled. "She approached me and said, 'I only came here to see who's playing my sister.' And then, after watching me, her eyes welled. She said, 'I get it. There's something about you.' That validation was everything."

This wasn't González's first interaction with the Rivera family. She had previously met Jenni Rivera's children Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny, who had to approve her for the role. "To have their support meant the world," González said. "It made me feel like I was on the right path to honoring Jenni."

Filmed partly in Colombia, "Jenni" showcases Rivera's journey from her humble beginnings in Long Beach, California, to her rise as a powerhouse in regional Mexican music. It also highlights her struggles, from her tumultuous relationships to her role as a single mother.

González related deeply to Rivera's story. "I've worked hard to love who I am, even when it hasn't been easy," she said. "That's who Jenni was. She wanted people to love her for who she was, not for what they thought she should be."

A Message for Fans

González hopes the film inspires viewers to find strength in their struggles. "Yes, it's tough to watch at times, but it's also empowering," she said. "Jenni's story shows us that pain doesn't have to be in vain. It can be a catalyst for growth."

You can watch the full interview here