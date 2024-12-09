Selena Gomez Reacts to 'Emilia Pérez' Golden Globes Nom After Her Spanish Speaking Was Criticized

Selena Gomez might have to clear some room on her awards shelf.

The musician and actress was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9. She earned nominations for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Shortly after her name was announced among the nominees, Gomez shared her reaction to the news in a video posted to her instagram stories. When actors Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling announced her name, Gomez gasped and buried her face in her hands.

"I don't even know what to write. I'm so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes," she captioned the clip while also giving a shoutout to her fellow Emilia Pérez co-star and friend, Zoe Saldana.

selena gomez reacting to her golden globe nomination for emilia perez 🥹 pic.twitter.com/X6aNZIPIKl — ً (@americanreqiuem) December 9, 2024

In the motion picture category, Gomez and Saldaña are nominated alongside Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and Isabella Rosselini (Conclave).

However, not everyone has always been a fan of Gomez's acting in Emilia Pérez. Actor Eugenio Derbez called out Gomez's Spanish speaking skills in the movie. Derbez appeared on the Hablando de Cine podcast, where he slammed Gomez's performance in the film.

"I was there [watching the movie] with people, and every time a scene came [with her in it], we looked at each other to say, 'Wow, what is this?'" he said.

Podcast host Gaby Meza agreed that while Gomez is a "very talented actress" but thought the performance was hindered by her limited abilities as a Spanish-speaker.

"I feel she doesn't know what she is saying, and if she doesn't know what she's saying, she can't give her acting any nuance. And that is why her performance is not only unconvincing but uncomfortable," Meza shared.

Derbez agreed, expressing his surprise that "no one is talking about it," however, he shared that some people may not recognize the flaws in her performance if they are not Spanish-speaking themselves.

Gomez saw the video and gave her response to the comments made.

"I understand where you are coming from. I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie," she said.

Derbez shared an apology within a matter of hours.

"Dear Selena, I truly apologize for my careless comments. They are indefensible and go against everything I stand for. As Latinos, we should always support one another. There's no excuse. I was wrong, and I deeply admire your career and your kind heart," he began.

"Emilia Pérez deserves to be celebrated, not diminished by my thoughtless remarks. I'm walking away from this with an important lesson learned. While I understand if you cannot accept my apology, please know it comes from the heart," Derbez added.

Gomez did not respond to the apology made by Derbez.

The Golden Globes air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.