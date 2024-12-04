Selena Gomez Sparks Buzz About a New Chapter with Benny Blanco, Hints They're Now Living Together in 'The Late Show'

Selena Gomez fueled cohabiting rumors with Benny Blanco on the December 3 airing of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The actress-singer shared the highlights of her Thanksgiving celebrations while she also made a subtle hint that she and her partner Blanco are living together.

In the same interview, Gomez talked about her holiday with and and posted a snap of them at the Thanksgiving dinner confirming it was at "our house."

Gomez responded to Colbert's question about the holiday with an enthusiastic announcement that fans took notice of.

"Yeah, that was Thanksgiving at our house," she said while smiling as Colbert complimented the couple's cute moment in the snapshot.

Gomez and Blanco began dating in mid-2023, and the singer has been quite candid about expressing her feelings for the record-maker. She recently stated in an interview how happy she was to have someone in her corner and called him her best friend.

Fans have been particularly interested in the couple's relationship — which had not been publicized until recently — and even more so after Gomez let it slip what their living arrangements are like.

Followers who reacted to the two on social media were excited about the wording, pointing out that such verbiage usually means the couple is serious.

Gomez responded, in jest, to Colbert's comment about Blanco seeming to love her when the actress echoed the sentiment, "I hope so."

Although the fine details of their living situation are unclear, Gomez and Blanco are still getting closer, albeit on a high-profile scale.

Fans have seen their romance blossom since the pair confirmed their relationship publicly last December, with the couple's dynamic having clearly resonated with fans.

Considering Gomez has been open about their relationship, fans can only speculate on what the future holds for the duo.