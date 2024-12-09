J. Cole Surprises Fans On 10-Year Album Anniversary With 8 New Songs

It's been 10 years since rapper J. Cole's historical album 2014 Forest Hills Drive was released, and he's surprising fans with never-before-heard tracks from the album.

The 39-year-old rapper shared via X that the project was originally meant to be a double album, celebrating its anniversary by unveiling eight of the songs that were included in the pre-cut version.

FHD 10 year anniversary edition with 8 unreleased songs. Forest Hills Drive was a double album at one point in time during the finishing process. This anniversary edition contains 8 of the songs that were included in that version. Available digitally tomorrow. 12pm eastern… pic.twitter.com/teJNmYMyCG — J. Cole (@JColeNC) December 9, 2024

Including new tracks like "Home Soon," "Miles," "Die Together," and "Black Man in Hollywood," listeners are rejoicing in getting a sonic taste of the rapper's older sound, having since evolved musically over the last decade.

That's not the only way the artist is celebrating the 10-year milestone. Cole will also be performing the project in its entirety at Madison Square Garden on December 16th, with a one-night sold-out show. Fans are celebrating by listening to the project in anticipation, excited to get the recognition it has long deserved.

One of the rare few albums that has literally no skips. Play that shit start to finish — Bryan (@Bryan_350) December 9, 2024

The whole album is on repeat. Generational quality with this one. — Dom (@Damndude88) December 9, 2024

While Cole has found himself in headlines recently following his waving the white flag in Kendrick Lamar vs Drake's rap beef, he's certainly taken the opportunity to refocus attention on his previous work. 2014 Forest Hills Drive was announced three weeks before its release and had very little marketing, with no singles or promotion taking place prior to its release, and yet, it went on to earn triple platinum status. The album also won Album of the Year at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards, and Top Rap Album at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. It was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards, while the single "Apparently" was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The bonus tracks are currently available for digital download at http://inevitable.live.