J. Cole Recalls Nerve-Wracking Moment He Rapped for Jay-Z and Beyoncé: 'My Heart D*Mn Near Fell out My Chest'

J. Cole is used to performing in sold-out stadiums, but one audience he was nervous to perform in front of was Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

On April 6, Cole appeared at the Dreamville Festival and took a moment to reflect when Jay-Z wanted to get into the studio with him to record a song.

"We get to New York, me and my n***a, Ib. We walk in the studio. I'm already nervous. I see this n***a Jay-Z and who the f**k was right next to him? Beyoncé. Oh my God. My motherf**king heart d*mn near fell out my chest," Cole told the audience.

Cole took a moment to gather himself and knew he had to lay down the sickest verse of his career.

"He got f**king Beyoncé right next to him. Okay, no problem. I'm built for this,'" Cole added.

J. Cole recalls Jay Z asking him to do a verse for The Blueprint 3 and finding out he had to record his verse live in front of both Jay AND Beyonce 😂



pic.twitter.com/Yhdv53enrC — Jeremy Hecht (@Jeremy_Hecht) April 7, 2025

While Jay-Z played his album 'The Blueprint 3' for Cole, Cole ultimately lent his talents to the song 'A Star is Born.' The song was produced by Kanye West and would serve as the sixth and final single from 'The Blueprint 3.'

'A Star is Born' failed to impact the charts in a big way and peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and received mixed reviews from critics. Still, 'A Star is Born' marks the most notable collaboration between Cole and Hov.

Cole would go on to become one of the most successful rappers of the 2010s and earned acclaim for his albums 'Born Sinner' and '2014 Forest Hills Drive.'