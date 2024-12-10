Tupac's Legacy Meets TikTok: Watch The 'How Do U Want It' Dance Challenge That's Raising Eyebrows

A popular dance challenge has emerged on social media, featuring a hit song by Tupac Shakur as its soundtrack.

The popular track "How Do U Want It" from 1996, which includes vocals by K-Ci and JoJo, has been making waves on various social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X.

It has become a soundtrack for a viral dance trend that is sweeping the internet.

As the music plays, social media users show off their dancing skills with a two-step. Their routine involves swaying and moving their hips, while the lyrics mention, "Love the way you activate your hips and push your a** out."

While many are participating enthusiastically, some are less enthusiastic about the trend.

If Tupac knew u niggas was shaking yall ass to that song he a be pissed😂😂😂 — t. (@t_sadiity) December 8, 2024

Tupac was a gemini man, he would’ve scrolling and looking at all the ass 😂😭😭 — Rose 🌞🌹 (@IsolatedRose__) December 9, 2024

I like this little tupac dance challenge thing that’s happening pic.twitter.com/QkY3g5T9tf — CalB (@thesecondcomin_) November 29, 2024

I ain’t gone lie I like the Tupac Tik Tok dance 🌚 — lil miss leo (@itshannonnicole) December 10, 2024

In light of the current trend, there are concerns arising from the challenge that some individuals find off-putting. Even though children are joining in on the dance craze, the explicit lyrics from the West Coast MC in the music may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

A CHILD should not be shaking their hips to Tupac saying “I love the way you activate ya hips and push ya ass out. Got a n-gga wantin it so bad I’m bad I’m ‘bout to pass out.”



No! And no! Idc about a tik tok dance. It is sooo inappropriate. — 💕🌸 (@luckyyyjay) December 8, 2024

he probably turning in his grave right now — Oshynn💕 (@OshynSkyy) December 9, 2024

In utter disgust with that Tik Tok dance to How Do You Want It by Tupac. — R. Shadé (@gowadi) December 5, 2024

I'm glad TikTok disappearing because that Tupac song wasn't meant to be a shaking ahh dance song. — Arieh Apollo (@SIRArieh) December 9, 2024

During his younger years, Tupac embraced the art of dance. The rap icon, whose life was cut short by a fatal shooting in 1996, honed his skills in ballet and theater during his teen years.

Additionally, he lent his talents as a background dancer to Digital Underground from the late 1980s to the early 1990s.

On the Billboard charts, "How Do U Want It" stands out as a unique milestone. It made history as the first explicit rap track to claim the top spot, featuring a reality-rap icon who embraced his raw authenticity without compromise, yet still managed to dominate the charts.

During the creation of the song, Johnny J used a sample from the soulful 1974 song "Body Heat," a collaboration between Quincy Jones and Leon Ware.

Several years prior to crossing paths with Tupac, Johnny had already created the track and the catchy chorus melody. Upon collaborating with the rapper, the latter used Johnny's beat to craft an elaborate seduction narrative.