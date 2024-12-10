Notorious Bachelor Common Continues To Tease Marrying Jennifer Hudson

Is rapper Common finally ready to settle down? While the "Come Close" musician is known to have cycled through a few different public relationships, it seems like his current love interest, EGOT winner and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, has him hearing wedding bells.

During an interview with Today, the 52-year-old rapper called Hudson "an amazing human being," sharing that he meant it when he previously said he'd love to marry her one day. "I was telling my truth and that truth still is there."

Common's previous comments came after he spoke to the couple's "really healthy and beautiful relationship" during a July interview with The Breakfast Club, saying, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her." The two have been together since August 2022.

Common later appeared on Hudson's talk show, in which he was confronted about the commentary. "I heard you've been even out there talking about marriage," Hudson said. "What's that about?" Common lovingly replied, "You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest."

Jennifer & Common showed out on today’s show 😭 pic.twitter.com/na8WTHpb5g — Jennifer Hudson Archive (@jhudaccess) October 3, 2024

The gifted musicians went on to perform "A God (There Is)" together, showcasing just how powerful their companionship truly is.

Common and Jennifer Hudson performing “A God (There Is)” together is a whole vibe!!! pic.twitter.com/hkWo1oaFY6 — The Princess of Soul (@princessofsoul_) October 4, 2024

The two seem happily in love, though they've both had their fair share of celebrity romances. One of Hollywood's most infamous bachelors, Common has famously dated Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Rye, Kim Jones, and Tiffany Haddish. However, most of these relationships lasted under three years and never made it to the altar.

In the meantime, Jennifer Hudson was previously linked to Marlon Wayans after getting engaged to former WWE wrestler David Otunga. The two share 14-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.