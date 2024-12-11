Beyoncé Loses Followers on Social Media Amid Silence Regarding Jay-Z's Sexual Assault Allegations

Jay-Z's latest allegations have impacted his wife Beyoncé on social media, as the diva saw a drastic decline in her followers on social media.

According to numerous posts on X (formerly Twitter), netizens observed a decline in Beyoncé's followers on Instagram, saying that the singer initially had around 320 million followers on her account.

However, the follower count has now dropped to 313 million, which was caused by the backlash of fans towards Beyoncé's silence on her husband's sexual assault case.

Beyoncé’s followers count dropping like flies omg…. pic.twitter.com/TOevInKMq1 — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 10, 2024

Earlier on December 8, a civil lawsuit accused Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, of raping a 13-year-old at an MTV VMAs after-party in the 2000s, alongside the controversial Sean "Diddy" Combs.

After the accusations became the talk of the town, Carter called out Tony Buzbee - the lawyer representing the victims of Combs - for the lawsuit against him, and denied the accusations.

Netizens were then shocked by Jay-Z's public appearance at the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King," which he attended with Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King: Mufasa.’



(🎥: @THR)



pic.twitter.com/XLbKyV1jkP — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2024

not the rape apologist wife and her rapist at a children’s event. this is disgusting. — Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) December 10, 2024

if i were very publicly being sued for the sexual assault of a child, the last thing i would do is attend the premiere of a children’s movie https://t.co/ZpKRIf3nyo — yasmin (@ycsm1n) December 10, 2024

Though Beyoncé has not yet broken her silence regarding her husband's situation, her mother, Tina Knowles, sparked attention for "liking" a post from ABC 7 Chicago that announced Carter's sexual assault accusations.

Knowles eventually clarified the social media activity and explained that she got hacked.

"I was hacked. As you all know, I do not play about my family," she said. "So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it is not me."