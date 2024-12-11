Bruno Mars and Evan Mock 'Fight' Over Rosé in Hilarious Exchanges on Instagram

Bruno Mars and Evan Mock have entertained netizens online with their social media posts, which seemingly centered around BLACKPINK Rosé.

On December 11, Mars uploaded a photo on his Instagram alongside a caption saying, "So this your new man? "Where'd you meet him, at an all girls school?" - a short story by Bruno Mars."

Fans of the singer went full-on detectives in the comments' section, where they playfully teased Mars if the caption was directed at Mock and Rosé.

His post was flooded with comments, such as "Is this caption for Rosé?", "@roses_are_rosie, we need your answer," and "I love this triangle love story."

For further context, Mock had played the ex-boyfriend in Rosé's music video for "toxic till the end." Not long after, the BLACKPINK member posted a photo of her and Mock sitting in a fireplace to promote the release.

The post ultimately piqued Mars' interest, causing him to comment, "Wait a minute! Who TF is that?"

The saga didn't end there since Mock noticed Mars' caption and uploaded a photo of him wearing a school uniform that matched the "On the Ground" singer's outfit. The model also placed the caption, "Just graduated from all girls school."

Mock's Instagram Story began to circulate, causing amusement from fans due to the wholesome banter.

evan mock on his instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/t2XtpmB0Jk — Evan Mock Updates (@evanmockupdates) December 11, 2024

WHAT IS GOING ON 😭😭😭



Bruno: "so this your new man? where'd you meet him, at an all girls school?"

Evan Mock: "Just Graduated From All Girls School.” pic.twitter.com/rXuKZDcr8T — 젠바🙈💕 (@blackpinkbabo) December 11, 2024

it’s actually cute 😭 love them so much https://t.co/p07ycZ1Qgl — ً (@HELLOROSlE) December 11, 2024