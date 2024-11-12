Bruno Mars Reportedly Performing at 2024 MAMA Awards Following Success of 'APT'

Bruno Mars is in talks of performing at the prestigious 2024 MAMA Awards.

According to Korean news outlet TenAsia, Mars is expected to perform a special stage at the MAMA Awards. The event will also occur at the Kyocera Dome, in Osaka, Japan.

Mars and BLACKPINK member Rosé have been making waves ever since the release of their collaboration song "APT." Given the track's global recognition and mainstream success, it's expected that such a well-loved song will be performed at the annual awards show.

The MAMA Awards, formerly known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, is a major award-giving body originating in South Korea in 1999. Ever since then, various artists have been awarded over time for their musical impact and contribution to the Korean wave.

Aside from being held in Korea, the awards show also took place in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and many more. Fans around the world are also anticipating which artists will be honored with trophies, especially in the category of "Grand Prize," also known as Daesang.

Exciting stages will also be delivered and while there's no confirmation if Mars would attend the event, fans are still eager to see his potential performance.

"APT." was released on October 18, and has stormed international music charts since then. As of November 13, the music video has already surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.