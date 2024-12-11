Who Is 'The Voice USA' Winner Sofronio Vasquez? Cash Prize and Record Deal Breakdown Revealed

Sofronio Vasquez emerged victorious in the latest season of "The Voice USA."

He achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Asian and Filipino champion of the show.

During the showdown, the dentist-turned-singer mesmerized the audience with his rendition of "Unstoppable" by Sia and "A Million Dreams" from the movie "The Greatest Showman."

Upon the announcement of the winner, he and Michael Bublé took to the stage together for a duet performance of the song "Who's Lovin' You."

After securing the win, Vasquez quickly trended on X, formerly Twitter, garnering 2,500 tweets. Simultaneously, "The Voice USA winner" emerged as one of the trending topics on Google Trends in the Philippines, getting over 5,000 searches on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the talented singer secured the top spot by earning the most votes from viewers across America, earning not only the coveted $100,000 cash prize but also a promising record deal with Universal Music Group.

Winning "The Voice" not only secures a record deal with a single label but also brings a significant amount of fame to the winner, opening up opportunities to sign with other labels. This is exemplified by former champions Danielle Bradberry and Cassadee Pope, who both went on to ink record deals with the Big Machine Record Label Group.

Achieving a successful career isn't solely dependent on the perks offered. Despite this, the $100,000 prize and secured record deal have undeniably proven to be profitable and advantageous for the champions.

Who Is Sofronio Vasquez?

Prior to joining and winning "The Voice," Vasquez gained recognition for his vocal prowess on a popular competition show in the Philippines. He first showed off his singing prowess in the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment on the Filipino noontime show, "It's Showtime," where he had clinched the third spot in the competition.

According to his website, "Sofronio Vasquez is known for his powerful voice and velvety-rich tone."

"He's a versatile and dynamic singer who can sing a vast repertoire of songs from pop to RnB to rock to standard to jazz. He even raps!"

The 32-year-old musician's upbringing was marked by scarcity in the Philippines, devoid of necessities like a bed or indoor plumbing. Despite these challenging circumstances, he discovered solace in music, a constant source of joy for his family.

After many years of residing in the Philippines, he decided to relocate to the United States in 2022. The catalyst for this move was the passing of his father, which prompted him to go on a music career.

Vasquez experiences a sense of belonging in America, residing in Upstate New York. Reflecting on his introduction to the community of Utica, "When I got the chance to see Utica as a community, I [felt] the warmth," the singer told WKTV. "And I also had known Utica welcomes refugees, immigrants, very well. And that's one thing I love."

While preparing for his dental boards in the Philippines, he found himself at a crossroads, contemplating a shift from his pursuit of a career in dentistry to following his passion for music.

Since the beginning of 2024, Vasquez has been employed as a dental assistant for a Utica-based dentist, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile. He completed his dentistry degree at Misamis University in Mindanao, Philippines, in 2015 and is currently gaining practical experience through his clinical internship/externship at Mohawk Valley Health System.