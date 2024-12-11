Paul Mescal to Star in Epic Four-Part Beatles Film, Ridley Scott Reveals

Paul Mescal has booked his next movie, and it is a big one.

The actor is set to join the cast of the upcoming Beatles movies, director Ridley Scott revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott revealed that Mescal's schedule may prevent him from appearing in Scott's upcoming movie The Dog Stars. When Scott was asked if Mescal is set to star in the film, given that this had been recently reported, Scott confirmed this as true before correcting himself and explaining that Mescal's schedule may prevent him from appearing in the new movie.

"Yes," Scott said in response to the question about whether Mescal would star in The Dog Stars. However, he then added a bombshell.

"Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go," he said.

Mescal's role in the upcoming Beatles movies has not officially been announced, however, the outlet reports that Mescal is reportedly set to play Paul McCartney.

There will be four films released in director Sam Mendes' ambitious project, one of each to focus on a member of the band: McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Last month, Mescal spoke to Entertainment Tonight where he was asked how he would feel playing McCartney amid the ongoing rumors.

"It would be an incredible story to be attached to," he said. The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true."

When he was asked directly if he had nabbed the role, Mescal didn't give an answer.

"No, no, no — we're not going there," he replied.

There has been another big name attached to the upcoming Beatles project. Barry Keoghan was revealed to play Starr, according to the man himself.

The iconic drummer recently told Entertainment Tonight that Keoghan will be playing him in the upcoming movies.

"I think it's great," Starr said when asked about his casting. "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons--hopefully not too many," he quipped.

The upcoming movies will be produced by Sony Pictures. All of the members of the Beatles as well as the estates of Lennon and Harrison have granted full music and life rights for the project, making this a landmark moment in Beatles storytelling.