Ringo Starr Says Barry Keoghan Is Playing Him in 4-Part Beatles Movie

Barry Keoghan's next role will be playing Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Starr himself confirmed.

The iconic drummer recently told Entertainment Tonight that Keoghan, fresh off his role in Saltburn, is playing him in Sam Mendes' ambitious Beatles project.

"I think it's great," Starr said when asked about his casting. "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons--hopefully not too many," he quipped.

The upcoming film, produced by Sony Pictures, will be a quartet of movies, each told from a Beatles member's perspective. For the first time, Paul McCartney, Starr, and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full music and life rights for the project, making this a landmark moment in Beatles storytelling.

The news has fueled a wave of casting rumors, with names like Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Paul Mescal circulating. While no deals are finalized, Keoghan's name marks the closest the project has come to a confirmed cast member.

If Keoghan does sign on as Starr, it would be a major get for the production. The Irish actor has built a reputation for delivering standout performances in a wide range of roles. From his Oscar-nominated turn in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin to his sinister cameo as a proto-Joker in The Batman, Keoghan's versatility makes him a compelling choice for the "fun-loving" Beatle. He's also fresh off Saltburn, where his wild performance included dancing naked to "Murder on the Dance Floor" and sipping Jacob Elordi's bathwater.

While a source close to the film cautions that no casting decisions are set in stone, the buzz surrounding Keoghan is the strongest yet. Whether or not he joins the Beatlemania, his involvement represents a step toward bringing Mendes' vision to life.

Keoghan is no stranger to music. He has been linked to singer Sabrina Carpenter for some time and has been spotted at several of her concerts over the last year.