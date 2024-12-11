NJ Congressman Accused of Being a Fake Bruce Springsteen Fan By Altering His Spotify Wrapped

Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey governor candidate, has been questioned over the legitimacy of his Spotify Wrapped.

Gottheimer has long claimed that he has been a fan of Bruce Springsteen and even announced his candidacy to Springsteen's "Glory Days."

Now, he has shared his Spotify Wrapped and the top 5 were all tracks from the fellow New Jersey native. Tracks like "Because the Night," "Glory Days," and "Thunder Road" all made the cut.

"No surprises here....Fun fact: my first ever concert was at Meadowlands to see The Boss!" he captioned the post.

pic.twitter.com/xuAcNn8si8 — Josh Gottheimer (@Josh4Jersey) December 6, 2024

However, the post has been slammed as doctored by some people that claim the font was different from other Spotify Wrapped uploads.

Matt Arco, a politics reporter for NJ.com shared via X, "Did Gottheimer's campaign fake a Spotify Wrapped to curry favor with fans of The Boss? The things you do to win an election in this state."

"Faking a Spotify wrapped list...embarrassing," commented another.

Gottheimer has since admitted to news outlet NJ Advance Media that he'd altered the stats.

"This would be my Spotify Wrapped if I didn't share my account with my 12- and 15-year-old kids," he told the outlet. While it's Springsteen all day for me — don't get me wrong, I still love listening to Taylor Swift!"

According to the outlet, Gottheimer is a top contender for the office of governor in the state of New Jersey.

His love for Springsteen did not stop there, because the candidate also mentions Springsteen on his campaign website.

"As a kid, Josh helped customers at his dad's store, spending time at the shore and the Meadowlands, and catching a Springsteen show every chance he could get (and still does)," the website says.

Spotify Wrapped statistics were released last week with Sabrina Carpenter claiming the No. 1 song in the United States with her smash hit, "Espresso." She bested other songs like "Not Like Us" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" for the top honor.

Taylor Swift was the overall top artist on the platform and her album, The Tortured Poets Department, was the No. 1 album in the country as well.