Sabrina Carpenter Admits She's a Bit 'Conceited' After Her Own Songs Make Her Spotify Wrapped

Sabrina Carpenter has one of the biggest albums as well as songs of the year, so much so that she can't even escape them.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the singer was asked what songs and artists made her Spotify Wrapped for the year. It was then that she revealed that some of her own songs made her year-end listening.

"I did. It's funny because when I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, 'Oh, d-mn, I can't post that, because I'm on my own [list]. It's a bit conceited.' But then I was like, I guess it's a good thing that I'm on my list and listening to my own music, because it means I f-ck with what I do," she said.

However, Carpenter revealed what other artists that made her Spotify Wrapped.

"But the other ones were Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves, and the Bee Gees," she said.

Interestingly, Carpenter had the No. 1 song on Spotify in the United States in 2024. She achieved this with her song "Espresso." She bested other songs like "Not Like Us" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" for the top honor.

Her album, Short n' Sweet, placed at No. 3 on the most-listened albums in the United States on Spotify as well.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carpenter talked about her recent Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas.

"It felt like my own little variety special; It's something that's so sweet and fun, and I'm so proud that we accomplished it this year. There was just no time [to make it]; I feel like I blacked out, and we shot it. I don't know what happened," she said of making the project.

The special featured artists like Shania Twain and Chappell Roan and Carpenter spoke about having the superstars in the special.

"It's been such a beautiful gift to be able to celebrate everything that all of these amazing women have done this year. I'm not, like, leaving out men, but the women have taken the cake this year. So it was a perfect opportunity to be able to bring some of them together. Kali [Uchis] has been one of my favorite artists for such a long time. And Shania f--king Twain! I've looked up to her my whole life. I was so lucky that they volunteered their time. There was a lot of giggles on set; A lot of laughing and talking about girl sh-t," she added.

Carpenter recently wrapped the first leg of her Short n' Sweet tour and it is set to conclude in April 2025.