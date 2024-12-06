Here's Why Nobody Should Be Confused Over Gwen Stefani Endorsing a Catholic Praying App

Gwen Stefani has left fans stunned by trading her signature glam for a more modest style in a new video promoting the prayer and meditation app, Hallow.

The Voice coach donned a plaid dress as she decorated a Christmas tree and spoke about the true meaning of the season.

"It's the time we get to celebrate the birth of our Lord," Gwen shared in the clip.

In her latest project, Stefani partnered with Hallow for its 25-day Advent Pray Challenge leading up to Christmas.

"Join me and millions of Christians around the world as we celebrate the truth that God so loved the world, He gave us His only Son," she encouraged. "Download Hallow and pray with me every day. God bless!"

After the commercial went viral, people were quick to react to it.

"I can't believe this woman used to be really cool and make cool music. This hurts my soul," one X user said.

"Blake Shelton and modern day Country music is too blame," added another.

"Is Gwen okay? This is AI tho right?" a different user questioned.

But Stefani has often credited her faith as a source of strength, particularly during challenging times like her 2015 divorce from Gavin Rossdale. According to US Weekly, the "Cool" songstress Stefani wanted an annulment from Rossdale done by the Catholic Church.

"Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it's official," a source told the outlet.

The annulment served as a barrier between Stefani and Blake Shelton getting married.

"It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church," the source added.

Stefani allegedly wanted an annulment because "religion has always been extremely important to her," US Weekly reports.

Her now-husband, Shelton, has also highlighted Gwen's devotion to her spirituality. "She has such a strong faith in God," he said in 2022. "It's No. 1 in her life, but she doesn't push it on anyone. It's her personal relationship."

In fact, during her engagement to Shelton, Stefani was pictured in a chapel surrounded with Catholic art. The pictures show the couple by the Stations of the Cross, a crucifix and a stained-glass window of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Elsewhere, Stefani has posted pictures of herself after she attended a mass for Ash Wednesday where she received the Sign of the Cross on her forehead.