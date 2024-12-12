Beyoncé's New $5M Ring Sparks Speculation Amid Jay-Z Rape Allegations

Jay-Z has reportedly dished out some big bucks for a new ring for Beyoncé amid the ongoing rape allegations against the rapper.

Beyoncé stepped out with some new bling at the premiere of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King movie from Disney on Monday. Previously, the singer had an emerald-cut ring and her new one features three new diamonds. According to Radar Online, the new ring is worth $5 million.

The timing of the ring definitely has people talking, as some have speculated that he gave her the ring as an apology amid the allegations against him.

Both Bey and Jay supported their daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. Blue voices the character Kiara and Beyoncé took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter after the family walked the red carpet together.

"My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining," Beyoncé posted.

In a behind-the-scenes look at Mufasa shared with Good Morning America, Bey and Blue shared what it was like making the movie together.

"If I told my younger self that I would be in a movie, I'd never believe myself," Blue said.

Beyoncé got emotional as she reflected on her eldest daughter's latest accomplishment.

"Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character," she said before tearing up. "It was really hard to focus and do my job after that."

The new bling and the family showing a united support system comes after Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Since the accusations her come out, the rapper has demanded that the identity of the accuser be revealed.

Jay has denied all accusations against him and shared how it will affect his family, including Blue and Beyoncé.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he said.

All of this comes as a report from Page Six claims that Beyoncé's loyalty to Jay-Z remained "unwavering."

"The unity displayed by the family last night shows Beyoncé's unwavering support for Jay," the source told the outlet.

Another person backed up the claim and shared the singer has no intentions of leaving her husband at this time.