Beyoncé's Foundation Makes $100K Donation to Tony Buzbee's Alma Mater Amid Jay-Z Rape Allegations

Beyoncé is giving back this holiday season, but the recipient may raise a few eyebrows.

The singer's BeyGood Foundation made a donation of $100,000 to the University of Houston's Law Center on Dec. 11. The gift will go to her hometown college's Criminal Justice Clinic, which will be used to hire a full-time director and see expanded services poured into the program, Billboard reports. This donation will allow for more students to enroll in the courses in the future.

"I am delighted that the BeyGood Foundation has made this very generous gift to the UH Law Center," Leonard Baynes, who serves as dean of the UH Law Center, said in a statement. "Not only will this funding help establish a full-time criminal justice clinic that provides pro bono legal services in our community, but it will also supercharge our already excellent criminal law and justice programming."

"At UH Law, we envision a legal profession where 'everyone has the opportunity to prosper,' as BeyGood envisions, and we will achieve this vision by providing access to strong and effective legal representation in criminal proceedings. And together, through this gift, the BeyGood Foundation and UHLC will shepherd the next generation of criminal justice attorneys in the city of Houston, the state of Texas and the nation," Baynes added.

Notably, the University of Houston happens to be attorney Tony Buzbee's alma matter -- the lawyer representing a woman claiming Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, raped her alongside Diddy when she was 13 years old at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in a new lawsuit. The college wrote a post about in him 2015 when he was named the Texas Lawyer's 2015 "Attorney of the Year."

"UH Law Center alumnus Tony Buzbee '97, one of the most successful trial lawyers in the nation, has received top honors from one of the state's leading legal publications. Texas Lawyer magazine has selected Buzbee as its '2015 Attorney of the Year,'" the post read.

Buzbee graduated from the university as summa cum laude and even served as managing editor of the Houston Law Review.

Buzbee is representing more than 120 victims from Diddy's alleged sexual assault cases and Jay-Z publicly called him out when vehemently denying the allegations against him.

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion. So no, I will not give you one red penny!" Jay-Z said in his statement about the accusations.

In his statement, Jay also said that Buzbee had made a "terrible error in judgement" by generalizing celebrities.

"I look forward to showing you just how different I am," his statement concluded.

Buzzbee has since claimed that he is being harassed amid the ongoing civil suit against Jay-Z.

"Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients, and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I've 'abused' them, showing up at my current employees' homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I'm still THAT guy," Buzbee said on Instagram.

"I won't be bullied or intimidated," he added.