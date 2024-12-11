Mariah Carey Suddenly Cancels Pittsburgh Show Hours Before Concert — What Happened?

Mariah Carey suddenly cancelled her Pittsburgh concert, causing a slew of reactions from her fans.

Carey is one of the most recognizable names every Christmas season due to her phenomenal "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which tops the music charts every year with its impact, catchiness, and cheerful feel.

In 2024, Carey started her "Christmas Time" tour in November and toured across the United States. However, when Carey neared her schedule for her Pittsburgh concert, the singer abruptly canceled her show.

On December 12, Carey uploaded a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing she got the flu, leading her to call off the concert.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu," Carey said. "It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much."

Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 11, 2024

Her post gladly invited a wave of understanding from fans, who all sent her caring words and wished her a full recovery.

"I know you were really looking forward to the show, but sometimes things happen," a fan commented. "Just remember, you love your fans, and they love you."

Another remarked, "Sending much love and healing vibes your way, Queen. Take all the time you need to rest and get well. Your health comes first. We love you MC!"