Madonna Gets Slammed for Posting AI Pictures With the Pope: 'Finally a Boyfriend That Is Her Age'

Madonna is once again stirring up controversy.

In posts to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 13, the "Like a Prayer" songstress shared AI-generated images of her and Pope Francis. In one of the pictures, Madonna can be seen cuddled up close to the Pope as he pushes his head into her as he smiles.

"Going into the weekend like..." she captioned the post.

In the second image she shared to her account, Madonna is wearing a revealing outfit as she faces the camera. The Pope then has his hand around her waist and looks at her.

"Feels good to be seen," she captioned the post.

The pictures were shared to a popular pop news account on X, where people were quick to comment on the post. Many of them slammed Madonna for the images that she shared.

Madonna shares new AI photos with Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/3LVJ7zRQNH — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 13, 2024

"Some people need god in their life more than rest of us," one person wrote.

"Finally a boyfriend that is her age," another one shared.

"Can we not normalise this pls," added someone else.

"She wants to remain relevant so bad," quipped another.

"Weird .. posting anything for clout," commented another X user.

The move of posting AI images comes after Madonna previously extended an olive branch to Pope Francis after she was previously condemned for her "blasphemous" behavior.

In a tweet Madonna tagged the head of the Catholic Church, writing: "Hello @Pontifex Francis – I'm a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don't Swear!"

"Its [sic] been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?" she said via The Independent.

"I've been excommunicated three times. It doesn't seem fair. Sincerely Madonna," she added.

Madonna previously came under fire in 1989 for her "Like a Prayer" music video that featured burning crosses and an erotic depiction of Jesus.

At the time, Pope John Paul II also encouraged fans to boycott Madonna in Italy and not attend her Blond Ambition tour.

Years later, Madonna also came under fire in 2006 for staging a mock crucifixion during a concert in Rome in 2006. This led Cardinal Ersilio Tonino, with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI to say: "This time the limits have really been pushed too far. This concert is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated," The Independent reports.