Katy Perry Turns Up the Heat with X-Rated Orlando Bloom Humor During ITV Concert Special

During filming on Wednesday night, Katy Perry, the pop star, known for her colorful performances and her open personality, got cheeky and made headlines about her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Speaking on this week's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Perry, 39, who has been with Bloom, 47, for eight years, told a story from an episode earlier this year, as per the DailyMail. She divulged that her "love language" is a little less traditional in nature, saying that when Bloom does his housework — like washing the dishes — he is somehow rewarded in a rather risqué manner.

"If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean... you better be ready to get your d*** sucked," Perry quipped, much to the amusement of the audience. She added, "Just do the f**g dishes. I will suck your d! It's that easy."

While on stage, as Bloom passed her a bottle of water during the concert, Perry continued to improvise further from her previous comments, saying, "He does the dishes, he gives me water." It was a funny and wise exchange that kept laughs and cheers rolling from the crowd.

Someone from the audience later questioned Perry about what Bloom found to be her most annoying quirk.

Her playful response was that it might be her struggles with punctuality but acknowledged that not doing the dishes might be his answer as well.

"I don't like getting my hands dirty; Orlando does the dishes," she said with a chuckle.

Aside from the lighter moments, Perry did shed some light on her family's Christmas traditions.

She said how she was going to be dressed up as the Grinch for a Christmas trip with their four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"We dress up to go to all the neighbors' houses in my hometown," Perry explained. "I don't know if anyone will know it's me, but yeah, we go around caroling."

The two became engaged in 2019 before giving birth to their daughter in early 2020. Perry has opened up before about her upbringing and personality, similar to Bloom's, and how their vast and varied backgrounds and careers help them understand each other.

In between the stand-out performances of Perry's hits, such as "Firework" and "Roar," will be special arrangements of the songs from her new album, "143," ITV stated. The concert will be broadcast later this month.