Fans Question Where Jaden Smith Is After 'Karate Kid: Legends' Trailer Drops With Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

Two is always better than one and the trailer for the latest Karate Kid movie proves that.

In the trailer that dropped on Dec. 17, multiple generations from the franchise come together for the new movie, Karate Kids: Legends.

Ralph Macchio, star of the original trilogy as well as the Netflix revival Cobra Kai, stars alongside Jackie Chan, who played Karate teacher Mr. Han in the 2010 Karate Kid movie.

Jonathan Entwistle takes the director's chair for Legends, a new project starring Ben Wang as a young karate student. The cast also includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff, with a script penned by Rob Lieber.

However, there is one cast member from the franchise that is noticeably missing -- Jaden Smith. The musician and actor starred in the 2010 version alongside Chan and fans have expressed their desire to see him back in the franchise.

"Where's Dre," questioned one user on X.

"I just want Jayden Smith back smh," another shared.

I just want Jayden Smith back smh — Jay (@YngJackieAprile) December 17, 2024

"You know the internet loves to rag on Jaden Smith, but one thing we will all always agree on is that he was an amazing Karate Kid and we all want to see him in the role again," someone else added.

You know the internet loves to rag on Jaden Smith, but one thing we will all always agree on is that he was an amazing Karate Kid and we all want to see him in the role again — LivvRose 💛💋 (@grlbehindscrn) December 17, 2024

"I swear if Jaden Smith is not in this movie I'm throwing popcorn," a different user said.

I swear if Jaden Smith is not in this movie I'm throwing popcorn. https://t.co/zhpFTCQKTs — The Woke Wizard (@thedustprince) December 17, 2024

"This is gonna be an instant classic, we just need a Jaden Smith cameo as Dre," a person quipped.

This is gonna be an instant classic, we just need a Jaden Smith cameo as Dre https://t.co/NLAu2ElGWV — Majin Drew🥀 (@RawForever8) December 17, 2024

The Karate Kid franchise began in 1984 as a sleeper hit, introducing audiences to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), an underdog from the East Coast navigating life in California's San Fernando Valley.

Under the guidance of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), Daniel defied the odds to become a karate champion. The original film spawned two sequels, a fourth installment starring Hilary Swank, and a 2010 reboot that starred Smith alongside Chan.

Meanwhile, Cobra Kai brought the legacy into the modern era when it debuted on YouTube Red in 2018 before finding a massive audience on Netflix. The hit series will wrap up its story with the final episodes of its sixth season, set to release in February.

Karate Kids: Legends hits theaters on May 30, 2025.